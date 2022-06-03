Advertisement

Local cheer gym sending trio to college programs

The Odessa Extreme All-Stars have three athletes headed off to cheer at major college programs.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Extreme All-Stars have three athletes headed off to cheer at major college programs.

Permian’s Brooklin Wagner (Texas), Midland Christian’s London Daniels (Baylor), and Midland High’s Abby Clements (Lubbock Christian) earned their spots through competitive try-outs.

Watch the video above to hear from the girls and learn more about what it takes to cheer in college.

