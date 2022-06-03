Advertisement

Landgraf Appointed to Mass Violence Prevention Panel in wake of Uvalde Massacre

By Micah Allen
Jun. 3, 2022
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) -State Representative Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) was appointed to the House Select Committee on Youth Health & Safety by House Speaker Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) today.

“I can think of nothing more important than the health and safety of Texas children,” Landgraf said. “No Texas parent, student, or teacher should have to worry about our public schools being safe. I appreciate Speaker Phelan’s leadership on this most important matter and look forward to working with Chairman Lozano and my fellow committee members to find constitutional solutions that will make Texas classrooms a safe place.”

Six additional House members were appointed to the Select Committee on Youth Health & Safety – five of whom represent cities that have experienced a mass shooting in recent years. Speaker Phelan also issued a series of joint charges to the Select Committee on Youth Health & Safety and Homeland Security & Public Safety Committee. The following members received appointments to the expanded committee:

· Rep. Greg Bonnen (R-Friendswood, represents Santa Fe)

· Rep. Mary Gonzalez (D-El Paso)

· Rep. Tracy King (D-Uvalde)

· Rep. John Kuempel (R-Seguin, represents Sutherland Springs)

· Rep. Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa)

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan today also established the Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary Shooting to conduct an examination into the circumstances surrounding the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The investigative committee, which has the power of subpoena and is authorized to conduct depositions and initiate discovery, has been tasked with collecting and analyzing evidence from law enforcement, making comprehensive findings, and reporting its conclusions as soon as possible to help inform the work of the House.

