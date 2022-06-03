Advertisement

Kids Farmer Market at West Texas Food Bank

By Micah Allen
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The West Texas Food Bank is excited to bring back the Kids Farmers Market to the West Texas Food Bank Odessa Facility.

Thanks to a donation from H-E-B, the Kids Farmers Market will be distributing free produce to children, and different community organizations will be present to discuss different topics relating to food and the environment.

West Texas Food Bank Dietician Kayla Castleberry-White will be on hand with food tastings, including exotic fruits and veggies for all to try!

“The Kids Farmers Market is such a fun event for the whole community, but especially for the kiddos who love their fruits and veggies,” said Libby Campbell, CEO of the West Texas Food Bank. “We are so grateful to H-E-B for underwriting this event and for helping the Food Bank introduce new and healthy things to the children of West Texas.”

The Kids Farmers Market will be this Saturday, June 4th, from 9am to 12 noon at the West Texas Food Bank Odessa Facility, 411 S. Pagewood Ave in Odessa.

Kids Farmers Market

9 am – 12 Noon

West Texas Food Bank Odessa Facility

411 S. Pagewood Ave.

Odessa, TX 79761

Families will be given one ticket per child to enter the produce tent so they may fill up their Kids Farmers Market bag provided by the West Texas Food Bank. This event is not intended to be a regular produce distribution. We ask those needing help to please reach out through our website, wtxfoodbank.org for our normal distribution hours. The produce distribution will be first come, first served, and will be while supplies last.

