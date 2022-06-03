Headed to Naval Academy, sky is the limit for Legacy graduate

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - High School is over for most students in the Permian Basin, meaning it’s time to move into a career or college.

But one Midland Legacy graduate is doing both at the United States Naval Academy.

“I’m pretty nervous, but I’m also really excited,” said Alessandra Jaspe. “Ever since I was little, the military has always been something I was interested in.”

That interest started at 11-years old and never waned.

“I thought this might be something, like, you want to be an astronaut when you’re little, but she never changed her mind,” father Matthew Shepherd said.

Jaspe even as far as getting her pilot’s license.

“So, its glider planes, so just the four-seaters. Nothing like jets or anything, but like the ones you see coming out of the Midland Air Park,” she said.

A glutton for pain, Jaspe plans to major in aerospace engineering and become a fixed-wing Marine Corps aviator.

She also does a mean Top Gun impression.

“Talk to me, Goose,” she laughed.

But the Naval Academy isn’t all jets and fun. During plebe summer, Jaspe will have to deal with significant stress. Is she ready to be constantly yelled at?

“Yes and no,” she said. “I come from a Latina mother, so we kinda grew up getting yelled at a little bit.”

She reports to Annapolis on June 30. From there, the sky is the limit.

