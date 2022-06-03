Advertisement

Carnival crew rescues 16 stranded on small boat in open seas

A Carnival crew spotted and rescued 16 passengers on a small vessel near Cuba.
By Travis Leder
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(Gray News) - International cruise line Carnival announced Friday that some of the company’s crew members rescued 16 people stranded on a small vessel.

The company said the crew members on board its Mardi Gras ship spotted the group in distress and stopped to help before 8 a.m. Friday.

The ship was heading to Florida at the time they spotted the vessel near Cuba.

Conditions were rough on the open seas when the crew brought in the 16 people.

Carnival said crew members rescued 16 people stranded on the open seas.
Carnival said it contacted all appropriate authorities, including the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Mardi Gras ship was on its final day of a seven-day sailing and will return to its homeport of Port Canaveral, Florida, on Saturday morning.

