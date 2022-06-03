Agape adds PHD to counseling team

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Mental health awareness month may be over, but mental healthcare in west texas is still a recognized need.

Agape counseling is a 501(c) nonprofit that specializes in all fields of mental health counseling.

Today Agape announced the addition of a full-time licensed professional counselor who is returning to midland.

Dr. Sabrina Wagner graduated from Louisiana Monroe where she received her PhD.

Wagner is a 5th-generation Midlander who has experience in all fields. Whether it’s mental health or couple counseling, she specializes in it all.

After a mission trip, she knew it was time to bring her expertise back to the Permian Basin area to help the people that she knows best and the people that made her want to enter this field.

“I was in 7th grade. I looked around at my classmates and I saw that so many people were struggling in some way or another and adults just never took it seriously,” Wegner said.

If you or a loved one is struggling with mental health or needs someone to talk to you can reach agape at (432) 550-love

