Advertisement

Agape adds PHD to counseling team

Agape Logo
Agape Logo(Agape)
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Mental health awareness month may be over, but mental healthcare in west texas is still a recognized need.

Agape counseling is a 501(c) nonprofit that specializes in all fields of mental health counseling.

Today Agape announced the addition of a full-time licensed professional counselor who is returning to midland.

Dr. Sabrina Wagner graduated from Louisiana Monroe where she received her PhD.

Wagner is a 5th-generation Midlander who has experience in all fields. Whether it’s mental health or couple counseling, she specializes in it all.

After a mission trip, she knew it was time to bring her expertise back to the Permian Basin area to help the people that she knows best and the people that made her want to enter this field.

“I was in 7th grade. I looked around at my classmates and I saw that so many people were struggling in some way or another and adults just never took it seriously,” Wegner said.

If you or a loved one is struggling with mental health or needs someone to talk to you can reach agape at  (432) 550-love

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say
Upon arrival, OPD officers found that a female had sustained a gunshot wound to her upper...
Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Southwest Oaks Apartments
Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Ector County
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
Fatal car crash
Six killed, four transported to hospitals after crash in Loving County

Latest News

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect
Landgraf appointed to committee
Landgraf Appointed to Mass Violence Prevention Panel in wake of Uvalde Massacre
Earthquake insurance on rise in area
Earthquake insurance on the rise in the area
Earthquakes in the Permian Basin
Earthquake Insurance on the rise in the area