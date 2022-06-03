Advertisement

2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office says two people and a male shooter died in the Thursday night shooting outside the Cornerstone Church.

The church is on the outskirts of Ames, near Interstate 35, about 30 miles north of Des Moines.

The sheriff’s office didn’t give details about the shooting but told reporters that they received multiple calls at 6:51 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says there was no longer a threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say
Photo of the scene
Odessa Police investigating suspicious death
Upon arrival, OPD officers found that a female had sustained a gunshot wound to her upper...
Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Southwest Oaks Apartments
Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Ector County
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water

Latest News

Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
2 adults, 3 children murdered in Texas, escaped inmate believed to be connected
California woman finds $36K in cash hidden inside couch acquired through Craigslist.
Wow! Woman finds $36K hidden in couch from Craigslist
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting
California woman finds $36K in cash hidden inside couch acquired through Craigslist.
California woman finds $36K in Craigslist couch