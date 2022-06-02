Advertisement

Police: Multiple shots fired at Wisconsin cemetery

No sound - An aerial view of the scene at a Racine, Wisconsin, cemetery where police say multiple people were shot. (WISN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (Gray News) - Multiple shots were fired Thursday afternoon at a cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin, resulting in an unknown number of victims, according to police.

“At 2:26pm there were multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery,” Racine police tweeted. “There are victims but unknown how many at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated.”

The Racine Journal Times reports multiple people were shot and the nearby Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is treating an undisclosed number of victims, is on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

The shooting reportedly occurred during the burial of Da’Shontay “Day Day” King, who died Friday, May 20.

King was shot after fleeing from Racine police. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say
Photo of the scene
Odessa Police investigating suspicious death
Upon arrival, OPD officers found that a female had sustained a gunshot wound to her upper...
Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Southwest Oaks Apartments
Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Ector County
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water

Latest News

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday,...
Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls
Midland Sheriff’s Department takes part in “Operation Lost Souls”
Midland Sheriff’s Department takes part in “Operation Lost Souls”
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Shooting at Wisconsin cemetery during funeral
Midland Sheriff’s Department takes part in “Operation Lost Souls”
Midland Sheriff’s Department takes part in “Operation Lost Souls”