Midland grant on delay

Last year the federal government funded the city of Midlands Community Development Block Grant with over 1 million dollars to help the growth of Midland.

But the grant money for 2022 has not been received yet.

For over 30 years the federal government has helped fund the city of Midland’s community development block grant which focuses on community growth.

The goal of the government program is to develop the urban community by providing housing and expanding economic opportunities for people with low and moderate incomes.

Last year funds were spread out across several groups such as Meals on Wheels and Casa de Amigos

“So, we supplement the areas where they may have a shortfall. so, we make sure that our community gets a better quality of life type program. and that’s big for a growing community like ourselves.” Community Development Manager, Isaac Garnett

The grant funding helps programs and nonprofits that serve low-income people and families.

“The community-bought grant has a mission of providing low-income services. We put those dollars into projects and programs such as Meals on Wheels, for the senior citizens.” Garnett

If the grant money does not come in on time, it can hurt programs that benefit, however, there are procedures in place to provide relief for the programs.

“This is not the first time we’ve had issues like this regarding shutdowns or government delays. so, what we do is we end up pushing the grant year further out.” Garnett

Right now, there is no timeline on when the grant will be available for the block programs.

