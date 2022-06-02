ECISD 8th grader going for finals of National Spelling Bee

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -What started on Tuesday with 234 spellers is now down to 12 fierce competitors.

One of those competitors is Shijay Sivakumar, an 8th-grader from Bowie Middle School. The finals of the 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee will conclude Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m. with the final 12 youngsters vying for the title. The finals will air live on ION platforms. Shijay advanced through the seventh round of the bee on Wednesday, correctly spelling the word “bandurria” which is a Spanish stringed instrument of the lute family.

According to the Scripps National Spelling Bee website, this year’s contest includes students representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Department of Defense Schools in Europe. T

hey also represent the Bahamas, Canada, Germany and Ghana. Shijay is the Regional Spelling Bee champ from Odessa for three straight years but due to COVID-19, this is the first time in that stretch the national bee has been held in person.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.