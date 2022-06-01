Advertisement

West Texas Food Bank altering hours for summer

“We have seen over 400 cars every week that we have had our pantry this month and we don’t...
“We have seen over 400 cars every week that we have had our pantry this month and we don’t expect that to go down anytime soon,” said Stoker.(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The West Texas Food Bank is hoping to beat the heat this summer with new morning hours for our in-house pantries.

Starting Wednesday, the regular in-house pantries at the West Texas Food Bank facilities are changing from the afternoon to 10am – 12 noon.

This will only impact the in-house pantries at the West Texas Food Bank facilities in Midland and Odessa.

West Texas Food Bank Odessa Facility Pantry

411 S. Pagewood Ave.

Odessa, TX 79761

Wednesday from 10 am to 12 noon.

West Texas Food Bank Midland Facility Pantry

1601 Westcliff Dr.

Midland, TX 79703

Thursday from 10 am – 12 noon.

The food back tells CBS7 that they have seen an increase in the past couple of months from averaging around 350 cars visiting the pantry a day to about 500 cars.

“We directly attribute that to inflation; the cost of living here in the Permian Basin is extremely high,” Craig Stoker, Communications and Marketing with the West Texas Food Bank, said. “Midland is suffering the highest inflation in the country, so we understand the need is out there in the community, and we want to make sure that where and when we are serving is convenient to those so.”

Advanced registration to participate isn’t required, People are required to be in line by noon in order to receive food.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say
Photo of the scene
Odessa Police investigating suspicious death
Upon arrival, OPD officers found that a female had sustained a gunshot wound to her upper...
Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Southwest Oaks Apartments
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Ector County

Latest News

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all areas
Midland Animal Shelter sees increase
Midland Animal Shelter sees increase
Authorities say the quake, with an epicenter near Elgin, South Carolina, occurred just after...
4.4 magnitude earthquake near Toyah
Fatal car crash
Six killed, four transported to hospitals after crash in Loving County