West Texas Food Bank altering hours for summer

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The West Texas Food Bank is hoping to beat the heat this summer with new morning hours for our in-house pantries.

Starting Wednesday, the regular in-house pantries at the West Texas Food Bank facilities are changing from the afternoon to 10am – 12 noon.

This will only impact the in-house pantries at the West Texas Food Bank facilities in Midland and Odessa.

West Texas Food Bank Odessa Facility Pantry

411 S. Pagewood Ave.

Odessa, TX 79761

Wednesday from 10 am to 12 noon.

West Texas Food Bank Midland Facility Pantry

1601 Westcliff Dr.

Midland, TX 79703

Thursday from 10 am – 12 noon.

The food back tells CBS7 that they have seen an increase in the past couple of months from averaging around 350 cars visiting the pantry a day to about 500 cars.

“We directly attribute that to inflation; the cost of living here in the Permian Basin is extremely high,” Craig Stoker, Communications and Marketing with the West Texas Food Bank, said. “Midland is suffering the highest inflation in the country, so we understand the need is out there in the community, and we want to make sure that where and when we are serving is convenient to those so.”

Advanced registration to participate isn’t required, People are required to be in line by noon in order to receive food.

