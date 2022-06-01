Advertisement

Six killed, two transported to hospital after crash in Loving County

By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A two vehicle crash in Loving County Monday killed six people. Two were transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock. One is in critical condition and one is in stable condition.

The crash happened 21 miles north of Mentone on CR 300 at road marker 652.

The investigation revealed that a Toyota Tundra pickup was traveling north on County Road 300 and a 2017 F-150 Ford pickup truck was traveling west on Ranch to Market Road 652.  The Toyota Tundra ran a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 300 and Ranch to Market Road 652.  The Tundra struck the F-150′s left passenger side. The impact caused the Tundra to slide through the intersection and crash into a utility pole with its right passenger side.  The right front passenger inside the Tundra was deceased along with 3 rear seat passengers whom were all ejected.  The Ford F-150 came to rest in the north barrow ditch facing north.  The driver and the left rear passenger of the Ford F-150 were deceased.

Leoncio Tavera-Trejo, 37, of Burley, Idaho, Marco Antonio Tavera-Trejo, of Mexico, Ernestro Lugo, 61, Efrain Cruz-Camacho, 34, of Llano, Texas, Christopher Villareal, 27, of Del Rio Texas, and Alejandro Diaz, 64, of El Paso Texas are all deceased.

Gustavo Villareal, 30, of Odessa Texas and Cruz Hernandez Rubiel, 22, of Llano, Texas were both transported to University Medical Center. Hernandez Rubiel is in serious condition. Villareal is stable.

Fatal car crash
