Make a Wish children visit CBS7

By Micah Allen
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -CBS7 had some very special visitors today.

Today Mary Kate Hamilton got to show some sweet kids around the station through the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Their day started with getting picked up in a limo. Then they got a shopping spree. Of course, they stopped by the mall and that’s when they came to see some TV magic.

Thank you to the make a wish foundation for letting CBS7 be part of this magical day.

