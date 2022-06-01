Make a Wish children visit CBS7
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -CBS7 had some very special visitors today.
Today Mary Kate Hamilton got to show some sweet kids around the station through the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
Their day started with getting picked up in a limo. Then they got a shopping spree. Of course, they stopped by the mall and that’s when they came to see some TV magic.
Thank you to the make a wish foundation for letting CBS7 be part of this magical day.
