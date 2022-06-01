For first time, Mother speaks about son’s death in motorcycle crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The mother of a young man killed in a motorcycle crash is speaking out for the first time in hopes of preventing other families from experiencing the same pain.

Merita Sandoval remembers that horrible call that changed her family’s life.

“He said Devin has been in an accident,” Merita said. “I said, ‘Where is he?’ He said, ‘He didn’t make it.’”

We’re also hearing from the lead investigator on this traffic fatality for the first time.

“I remember seeing a motorcycle in pieces,” said Odessa Police Sgt. Lindsay Waychoff. “It is always hard enough notifying a mom that her child is no longer coming home.

Sgt. Waychoff recalls the night of Sept. 30, 2017, as if it were yesterday.

“I was told it was a hit and run,” she said. “I remember the family showing up...and that is a cry you will never get out of your head.”

Waychoff hopes to raise awareness by speaking out.

“I think the biggest thing about safety: don’t drink and drive,” she said. “It’s just another way to get the word out, get people to understand.”

A special memorial sign now sits where Devin lost his life. He was just 22-years old and a father of three young sons.

“It affects the whole family,” Merita said. “It affects the community. It affects their friends.”

Sgt. Waychoff used to ride motorcycles as well.

“I come from a motorcycle family,” Waychoff said. “My dad was a victim of multiple motorcycle accidents to the point where now he is unable to ride a motorcycle. On a motorcycle, you’re not seen very well. Not only does the responsibility of safety fall on other drivers, but it also falls on our motorcyclists, wearing your helmet, wearing your safety gear.

“You need to pay attention to your driving and to what you’re doing,” Merita said. “God forbid something happened, and you hit someone and killed them. It’s something you’re going to have to live with the rest of your life.”

The pain is still present in Merita’s life more than four years later.

“He got five years,” she said. “We got a life sentence.”

It’s a pain that never seems to go away.

And when it comes to forgiveness.

“No, nope,” Merita said. “I have not. I don’t know that I ever can. I have many people telling me that I need to, but it’s not in my heart. That was my baby.

This story was written in conjunction with the Odessa Police Department