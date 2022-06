TOYAH, Texas (KOSA) - According to the USGS, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake was reported near Toyah this morning.

The earthquake was recorded at 10:01 a.m.

This is the second earthquake of this size to hit this area in three months.

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit nearby Culberson County at 10:46 a.m,

