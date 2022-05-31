‘Ride to Remember’ recognizes true meaning of Memorial Day

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -The Permian Basin “Ride to Remember” took place Monday at multiple locations throughout the area.

For those who are lucky, Memorial Day is just once per year. For Gold Star Families, Memorial Day is every day.

“We remember today because of the loss of their loved ones,” said attendee Wesley Smith.

As with most summer holidays, it’s easy to overlook what Memorial Day celebrates.

“I think through the years, it got lost in the barbecues and the lake trips and just the hanging out with no work and no bank,” Smith said.

So, to remember, the “Ride to Remember” is held throughout the Permian Basin, honoring the millions of Americans who died serving the United States.

The event started around 9 a.m. at the Permian Basin Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Multiple people spoke about the friends and loved ones who died.

After playing Taps, the convoy of 456 bikes and nearly 700 riders left Midland to head to the Andrews County Veterans Memorial. Hundreds of people showed up to welcome the convoy.

There, the Andrews Gold Star Families were recognized and 21-gun salute was fired before the crowds dispersed, perhaps to that barbecue.

But many hope that Memorial Day isn’t over when the ceremony ends.

“That’s what memorial day is: recognizing those that have fallen and the families that were affected, and, really, memorial day is every year for a gold star family,” Smith said.

