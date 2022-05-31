Midland ISD to offer meals to students during summer

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -This summer, MISD will connect children 18 and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old with healthy, no-cost summer meals.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered in Texas by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). For the children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals offer a source of good nutrition when school is out for the long summer vacation.

“Midland children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow and succeed in life,” Victoria Beck, CNS Director said. “With nearly 2 million food-insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation.”

Summer School Sites w/ Summer Feeding:

MISD Summer Meals (Midland ISD)

MISD is one of the nonprofit organizations partnering with TDA to serve meals across Texas. Families are encouraged to use these three tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state:

Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator

Visit www.SummerFood.org for an interactive site locator map

Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304

Organizations partner with TDA to serve meals in areas where more than 50 percent of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program. Eligible sponsoring organizations include schools, faith-based groups, nonprofit summer camps, government agencies and other tax-exempt organizations. All meal sites must be sponsored by an organization that has a contract with TDA.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.