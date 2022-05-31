Advertisement

Midland ISD to offer meals to students during summer

Bringing healthy summer meals to Midland children ensures kids have a healthy vacation and return to school ready to learn.
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -This summer, MISD will connect children 18 and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old with healthy, no-cost summer meals.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered in Texas by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). For the children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals offer a source of good nutrition when school is out for the long summer vacation.

“Midland children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow and succeed in life,” Victoria Beck, CNS Director said. “With nearly 2 million food-insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation.”

Summer School Sites w/ Summer Feeding:

MISD Summer Meals
MISD Summer Meals(Midland ISD)

MISD is one of the nonprofit organizations partnering with TDA to serve meals across Texas. Families are encouraged to use these three tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state:

  • Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator
  • Visit www.SummerFood.org for an interactive site locator map
  • Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304

Organizations partner with TDA to serve meals in areas where more than 50 percent of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program. Eligible sponsoring organizations include schools, faith-based groups, nonprofit summer camps, government agencies and other tax-exempt organizations. All meal sites must be sponsored by an organization that has a contract with TDA.

