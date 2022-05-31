Midland College breaks ground for new Pre-K Academy & Center for Teaching Excellence

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -This morning Midland College broke ground for the new 60,000-square-foot, two-story structure.

Over the next 12 months, Midland College (MC) will increase its main campus footprint by building a facility to expand its existing Pre-K Academy and house its growing education program, which includes a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood-3rd grade teacher preparation.

The new building will increase the current Pre-K Academy partnership between MC and MISD from 68 seats to 288 seats, thereby fulfilling a dire need in the community for quality pre-k education. In addition, it will also provide a home for Midland College’s new Early Childhood Education bachelor’s degree program. Anticipated building completion date is fall 2023.

“The Midland College Pre-K Academy and Center for Teaching Excellence addresses two major challenges facing our community—a shortage of quality early childhood opportunities and a shortage of teachers,” MC President Dr. Steve Thomas said. “This project is evidence of Midland College’s commitment to provide education and training that help our community grow and prosper.”

Fundraising for the building is 90 percent complete with lead gifts of $10 million each from Permian Strategic Partnership and Scharbauer Foundation, Inc. Other major donors include Abell-Hanger Foundation, The Beal Foundation and Henry Foundation. Individuals, families and businesses are providing additional financial support. For a list of current project donors, please visit the link here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.