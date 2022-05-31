Advertisement

Fort Stockton Police looking for robbery suspect

Fort Stockton Police searching for suspect
Fort Stockton Police searching for suspect
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) -The Fort Stockton Police Department is investigating a series of business burglaries.

They need help identifying the suspect in the photo above.

Please contact the Fort Stockton Police Department with any tips or information on the person or persons associated with the burglaries at 432-336-4600.

Please contact the police department if you see suspicious persons or activity in your area.

