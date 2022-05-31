Fort Stockton Police looking for robbery suspect

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) -The Fort Stockton Police Department is investigating a series of business burglaries.

They need help identifying the suspect in the photo above.

Please contact the Fort Stockton Police Department with any tips or information on the person or persons associated with the burglaries at 432-336-4600.

Please contact the police department if you see suspicious persons or activity in your area.

