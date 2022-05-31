Advertisement

Chuy’s Midland sets opening date

Chuy's announces opening day as another restaurant announces its closing day
Chuy's announces opening day as another restaurant announces its closing day
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Chuy’s, the Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant will officially open on Tuesday, June 14th.

The restaurant, located at 4609 Loop 250 Frontage Road, will be open for lunch and dinner daily, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. During weekdays from 3-6 p.m., patrons can enjoy Chuy’s happy hour drink specials and $5 queso.

“We have been blown away by the welcome we have received in this community before even opening our doors,” Eric Stump, Chuy’s Midland General Manager said. “We are not only looking forward to offering the Permian Basin our popular Tex-Mex favorites but also to partner and give back to this amazing community.”

At Chuy’s Midland, diners will be greeted by the fun and quirky decor Chuy’s is famous for, including an Elvis shrine, the La Chihuahua Bar featuring framed pictures of local dogs collected earlier this year, a hand-carved wooden “school” of fish hanging overhead and a hubcap-covered ceiling. The menu features made-from-scratch dishes crafted with homemade tortillas, made fresh every day, including favorites like the Chicka-Chicka Boom-Boom Enchiladas and Big As Yo’ Face Burritos.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say
Photo of the scene
Odessa Police investigating suspicious death
Upon arrival, OPD officers found that a female had sustained a gunshot wound to her upper...
Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Southwest Oaks Apartments
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

Midland ISD Logo
Midland ISD to offer meals to students during summer
A bystander watches the Ride to Remember go by in Andrews, TX.
‘Ride to Remember’ recognizes true meaning of Memorial Day
MEMORIAL DAY CBS7
Lowes Memorial Day
Lowes Memorial Day Tribute