Chuy’s Midland sets opening date

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Chuy’s, the Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant will officially open on Tuesday, June 14th.

The restaurant, located at 4609 Loop 250 Frontage Road, will be open for lunch and dinner daily, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. During weekdays from 3-6 p.m., patrons can enjoy Chuy’s happy hour drink specials and $5 queso.

“We have been blown away by the welcome we have received in this community before even opening our doors,” Eric Stump, Chuy’s Midland General Manager said. “We are not only looking forward to offering the Permian Basin our popular Tex-Mex favorites but also to partner and give back to this amazing community.”

At Chuy’s Midland, diners will be greeted by the fun and quirky decor Chuy’s is famous for, including an Elvis shrine, the La Chihuahua Bar featuring framed pictures of local dogs collected earlier this year, a hand-carved wooden “school” of fish hanging overhead and a hubcap-covered ceiling. The menu features made-from-scratch dishes crafted with homemade tortillas, made fresh every day, including favorites like the Chicka-Chicka Boom-Boom Enchiladas and Big As Yo’ Face Burritos.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.