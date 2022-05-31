CBS7 Small Business Summer: Curbside Bistro uses success to amplify small businesses

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer and it’s time to start highlighting your favorite local small businesses. Our first business is no stranger to the small screen. You know them, you love them, but you may not know how they’re using their own success to amplify other small businesses.

Chef Alejandro Barrientos’s Curbside Bistro has become one of the most successful restaurants in the Basin, recognized across the state and across the country.

However, this wasn’t always the case.

“There were days when I couldn’t even give the food away. I was begging people to try our food, like ‘try it, it’s really good, I promise... if you don’t like it I’ll give you your money back,” Chef Alejandro said.

Chef Alejandro started at farmers markets, then with a food truck, until finally making it to that well-known spot on Andrews Highway.

“It’s surreal because we’ve just been doing the same thing we’ve been doing from the food truck or farmer’s market days. Just trying to make the best product we can,” Chef Alejandro said. “It’s a huge blessing, a huge, huge blessing that not only our community but the whole state of Texas has taken note of it.”

A true Cinderella story, Chef Alejandro wants to inspire the next generation of small business owners.

“It actually took a lot of years, a lot of struggle, and a lot of setbacks. So the biggest thing is not to give up.”

That’s why Chef Alejandro and his wife had the idea to start a market on their patio.

“We had a big patio so why not get eight or nine vendors out here and start doing markets and everything else,” Chef Alejandro said. “It’s a great way to give back to small businesses and get their face out there. Even if we post on our Facebook and our followers see it. It’s just a great way to give back.”

With the success of CSB, Chef wants to inspire others not to be as successful as him, but MORE successful than him.

“I want people to get bigger than me. I made it to Food Network, now which one of y’all guys are going to host a show on there?”

He has one piece of advice for aspiring business owners.

“Just get started. Get started however you can.”

Every Tuesday we'll feature one small business.

