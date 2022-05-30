Winkler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating fatalities from a two vehicle crash

LOVING COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Winkler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred in Loving County at the intersection of County Road 300 and Highway 652.

Officials say that there was a 2 vehicle collision, six fatalities were confirmed, and two people were airlifted.

The intersection will be closed for several hours for investigation.

The Loving County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Transportation, Loving County EMS, and the Wink Volunteer Fire Department were out on the scene.

Authorities advise drivers to use alternative routes or expect delays.

