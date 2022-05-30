West Texans show support for the first annual Spirits of the West: Wine and Beef Festival

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - Not even the rain over the weekend stopped West Texans from enjoying the first annual Spirits of the West Wine and Beef Festival.

“I think the rain is kind of a big surprise,” said one of the co-organizers of the festival, Krista Kirkland.

Kirkland said the festival idea was in the works for three and a half years before it became a reality this past weekend.

“And then about a year ago I met Carrie and she told me I have a vision for this beef and wine fest, and she wants to call it ‘Spirits’,” said Kirkland.

That’s when the organizers went into full mode panning the event. Spirits of the West showcased handpicked wineries and distilleries along signature beef bites from local vendors.

“So many of this industry are up and coming in Texas and we wanted to connect them, so it feels really good to see them all together,” Kirkland said.

Friday, May 27th, was the VIP preview to kick off the event and it was open to the public for general admission on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the evening festivities, Artwalk hosted a 5k fun run Saturday morning all in benefit of an underwriting organization called ‘Alpines Gallery Nights’.

According to Kirkland, the organization helps fund local and Big Bend region art resources for education and supports the Alpines’ city mural project.

If you missed out you can always attend next year.

