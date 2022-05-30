Advertisement

Midland and Odessa High School held their commencement over the Memorial Day weekend

Hundreds of people gathered to watch the major accomplishment these students have made during their educational careers.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT
WEST TEXAS, Texas (KOSA) - Across West Texas, Midland High School’s Commencement was held at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland on Saturday morning.

While students graduating from Odessa High School celebrated their commencement at Ratcliffe Stadium later that evening.

One mother who we spoke with at Odessa High School’s Commencement tells CBS7 that she is proud of all the hard work her daughter has put in her educational career as a dual-enrolled student.

“I’m very proud. I’m a very proud mom because she’s my pride and joy. She’s pushed so far and hard, and she just kept going. She is in the dual-credit classes, as well. She‘s going to be graduating with her LVN and reenrolling for her RN. I love it. She’s had good teachers,” said Bonnie Keneson, mother of an Odessa High School graduate.

We want to congratulate the Class of 2022 on this big achievement!

