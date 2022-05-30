Advertisement

Lowes Memorial Day Tribute

Lowe's Memorial Day tribute
By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Lowes Home Improvement built a special tribute in their parking lot for Memorial Day Weekend.

The display includes flags, flowers, and even a golden statue honoring fallen veterans....

The store manager told CBS7 that the employees make a tribute every year because Memorial Day holds a special place in their hearts.

“You know here in Midland I think we take special pride in it, me and my team really take pride in saying thank you to our veterans,” Store Manager Kenny Staley said. “So basically every year we try to create something that... A place where our customers where people can come leave flowers, pictures and everybody doesn’t have the means to, you know, make their own memorial, so we kind of do it for ourselves and for the community as well.

The Lowes in Midland tells CBS7 that the display will be staying up at least throughout this week. So you still have time to drop by and see it.

