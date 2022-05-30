Advertisement

ECISD teamed up with Odessa Arts to dedicate a 100th celebration mural

The public is invited to the dedication ceremony for the mural on Tuesday, June 1, at 11:30 a.m. at the ECISD Development Office on the corner of 10th Street and Golder.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD’s 100th Celebration is nearing its completion but it is definitely not over yet. As mentioned in the birthday announcement back on August 18, ECISD and Odessa Arts joined to commission an artist to create a mural for the occasion.

After a national search, muralist Koda Witsken was selected and traveled to Odessa to install the mural celebrating ECISD’s 100th Anniversary. In Ms. Witsken’s words, the mural commemorates ECISD’s growth from 114 students to more than 32,000, and the history and culture acquired and enriched in doing so. It celebrates ECISD’s history and culture, acknowledges the district’s ties to SpaceX, and points to its bright future.

During the installation, the community was invited to sign a portion of the mural before the artist painted the work, giving the wall a local “soul.” Koda also held two community days where she talked with local art students and local artists about mural creation and installations.

The public is invited to the dedication ceremony for the mural on Tuesday, June 1, at 11:30 a.m. at the ECISD Development Office on the corner of 10th Street and Golder.

For more information about this press release, contact ECISD Communications at 432-456-9019

