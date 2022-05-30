Advertisement

American Legion hosts Memorial Day Ceremony

By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A Memorial Day ceremony was held this morning at Resthaven Cemetery in Midland.

The event was a collaboration between American Legion Auxiliary Post 19, VFW post 7208, and VFW post 4149.

The ceremony included speakers, bagpipes, and a wreath-laying.

The veteran organizations held this event as a way of commemorating what veteran’s day is all about.

”Many of them lost their lives in service directly to the country,” Jane Bennett, President of the American Legion Auxilary Unit 19, said. " Many of them have passed away since, but we do honor them all most especially those who gave their lives so that we can enjoy the freedoms that we enjoy today and your hotdog and hamburger cookouts”

Red poppies were handed out to attendees of the event to symbolize remembrance.

