Advertisement

70 missing children found in operation including west Texas agencies

A newly formed Disinformation Governance Board will immediately begin focusing on...
A newly formed Disinformation Governance Board will immediately begin focusing on misinformation aimed at migrants, a problem that has helped to fuel sudden surges at the U.S. southern border in recent years. It also will monitor and prepare for Russian disinformation threats as this year's midterm elections near.(Source: DHS)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

El Paso, Texas (KOSA) -A three-week Homeland Security Investigation investigation has led to 70 missing children being recovered.

“Operation Lost Souls” ran from the end of April through mid-May in El Paso, Midland, Ector and Tom Green counties. The missing youth, many of them runaways, ranged in age from 10 to 17. The children recovered included victims of sex trafficking and physical and sexual abuse. The majority of the children were located in West Texas, but some were located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex as well as the state of Colorado and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

The agencies provided victim services and counseling to the recovered children and their families.

“Operation Lost Souls exemplifies Homeland Security Investigations’ commitment to protecting the public from crimes of victimization. In this case, we are looking out for our children - our community’s most precious resource,” HSI El Paso Deputy Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho said in a release. “HSI is committed to continuing working with our law enforcement partners to locate, recover and help missing children heal, while ensuring that perpetrators are held responsible for these heinous crimes and brought to justice.”

Local agencies that helped in this investigation include MISD, ECISD, OPD, ECSO, Midland Rape Crisis and Children’s Advocacy Center, Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center, Midland Memorial Hospital SANE Nurses, and Medical Center Hospital SANE Nurses, and Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have information about a human trafficking victim, or information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say
Photo of the scene
Odessa Police investigating suspicious death
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Upon arrival, OPD officers found that a female had sustained a gunshot wound to her upper...
Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Southwest Oaks Apartments

Latest News

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Officials say that there was a 2 vehicle collision, six fatalities were confirmed, and two...
Winkler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating fatalities from a two vehicle crash
The public is invited to the dedication ceremony for the mural on Tuesday, June 1, at 11:30...
ECISD teamed up with Odessa Arts to dedicate a 100th celebration mural
Hundreds of people gathered to watch the major accomplishment these students have made during...
Midland and Odessa High School held their commencement over the Memorial Day weekend