Advertisement

Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Southwest Oaks Apartments

Upon arrival, officers found that a female had sustained a gunshot wound to her upper torso. The female, identified as 28-year-old Erika Pena, died of her injury at Medical Center Hospital.
Upon arrival, OPD officers found that a female had sustained a gunshot wound to her upper...
Upon arrival, OPD officers found that a female had sustained a gunshot wound to her upper torso. The female, identified as 28-year-old Erika Pena, died of her injury at Medical Center Hospital. (MGN)(Source: MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -On May 29, 2022, at approximately 1:50 am, officers of the Odessa Police Department responded to 4651 Oakwood (Southwest Oaks Apartments) in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found that a female had sustained a gunshot wound to her upper torso. The female, identified as 28-year-old Erika Pena, died of her injury at Medical Center Hospital. Next of kin has been notified.

Investigators have learned that there was an altercation in the apartment complex that led to the shooting. They are also working on several leads at this point and this is a very active investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Odessa Police Department 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crimestoppers 432-333-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say
Photo of the scene
Odessa Police investigating suspicious death
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
FABIAN ANDRES ORTEGA
Man sentenced for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Latest News

American Legion Post 19 volunteers pay respects to fallen soldiers
American Legion Post 19 volunteers pay respect to fallen soldiers
There was a major accident on University and West County Road. (Source: Odessa Police Department)
Major accident on University and West County Road
Fatal car crash
Fatal crash in Ector County
AMERICAN LEGION EVENTS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
American Legion to host Memorial Day events