Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Southwest Oaks Apartments

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -On May 29, 2022, at approximately 1:50 am, officers of the Odessa Police Department responded to 4651 Oakwood (Southwest Oaks Apartments) in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found that a female had sustained a gunshot wound to her upper torso. The female, identified as 28-year-old Erika Pena, died of her injury at Medical Center Hospital. Next of kin has been notified.

Investigators have learned that there was an altercation in the apartment complex that led to the shooting. They are also working on several leads at this point and this is a very active investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Odessa Police Department 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crimestoppers 432-333-TIPS.

