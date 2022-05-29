American Legion Post 19 volunteers pay respects to fallen soldiers

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The American Legion Post 19 volunteers made their way to Resthaven Cemetery in Midland early Saturday morning to pay their respects and add flags on the graves of veterans.

Even though the hamburgers and hotdogs are great perks of Memorial Day, Post 19 wants everyone to remember what memorial day is all about and why we celebrate the holiday this weekend.

“Memorial Day is actually a day set aside for us to remember everyone who gave their lives serving our country. It’s not all about the barbecues, it’s a time for family and time to get together and come visit the graves of your family members who were in the service,” said Janie Bennet, American Legion President of Post 19. “Today we are putting out a flat on every veteran’s grave and rest haven the VFW 4149 is next door to us and they’re doing Fairview today and we have people doing Resthaven north.”

For a small town, it’s great to see the support for those that have given us our freedom.

“For a place that’s not close to a military base or a VA hospital, the nearest VA hospital is in Big Springs. It’s amazing the support here,” said Bennett.

Over 2,000 flags were placed at graves today at Resthaven cemetery and another 1,500 at Fairview cemetery.

On Monday, Memorial Day, we will be hosting a Remembrance Service and Wreath-laying Ceremony with other Patriotic Service Organizations at 11:00 a.m. at Resthaven followed by a hamburger cookout at Post 19.

The community is invited to help put out and pick up flags, and attend the Memorial Day service.

The Auxiliary will be handing out disabled veteran-made poppies at the Ceremony.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.