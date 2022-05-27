Advertisement

Spirits of the West Fest coming to Alpine

By Micah Allen
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Alpine’s Artwalk is excited to announce the first Annual Spirits of the West, Wine and Beef Fest.

Standing true to Artwalk’s mission, this new event will showcase signature beef bites from local beef companies to honor our area’s long-time tradition of cattle ranching. In addition, handpicked Texas wineries and distilleries will accompany to provide a homegrown pairing to highlight West Texas gourmet fairs. Several hand-selected local artists will be participating in the celebration of our unique heritage.

On Friday, May 27th, there will be a VIP preview with limited availability from 5-9 pm to kick off the event.

General admission will be from Saturday-10-8 pm. -Sunday 10-6 pm. In addition to the evening festivities, Artwalk will host a Saturday morning at 8 am 5k fun run.

You can purchase tickets here.

Spirits of the West Festival Alpine
Spirits of the West Festival Alpine(Spirits of the West)

