Safest graduation weekend in Odessa’s History

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - With Thursday being the last day of school for students in ECISD, that means there is a new graduating class across the school district.

The Odessa police department and Ector County Sheriff’s Department are doing everything in their power to make sure that there is no underage drinking after graduation.

The goal for this upcoming weekend is to have the safest graduation in Odessa’s history.

Odessa PD and the Sheriff’s Department, along with Mayor Javier Joven addressed the issue today and spoke about the consequences if there is any form of underage drinking or underage parties.

“All law enforcement in Odessa and Ector county are teaming together and it’s a zero-tolerance event this coming weekend. if someone is hosting a party they’re going to jail,” Ector County Sheriff, Mike Griffis said.

I guess the important thing is that we continue to be observant, we continue to be proactive, and we continue to work proactively to be able to keep our citizens safe, and our kids safe, especially with graduation,” Mayor of Odessa, Javier Joven said.

The cost of getting caught driving while intoxicated is a price that no one wants to pay.

“If you get a DWI, it’s probably going to cost you between 4 and 10 thousand dollars by the time you pay the fines and the attorney and all that stuff. That’s a lot of money,” Griffis said.

Crime Stoppers is offering cash rewards for anyone who reports underage drinking or underage parties.

You can contact crime stoppers at 333 T-I-P-S.

