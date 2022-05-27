One person transported with minor injuries in fire on I-20 near Horseshoe

Midland, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: According to the City of Midland, the fire is now out.

Crews are now working to mop up hotspots. One person was transported with minor injuries.

Fire crews in Midland are currently on the scene of a tank battery fire near Midkiff and I-20.

According to a spokesperson with the city, there are no injuries to report at this time.

They are working to keep the fire contained and to cool it off.

That is all the information available at this time. CBS7 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

