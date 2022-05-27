Fatal crash in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to DPS, one man is dead after a crash in Ector County at FM 866 at FM 2020 Friday morning.

Charles Grisham, 44, of Odessa died in that crash. DPS reports that Grisham rear-ended a truck tractor with a trailer stopped in the southbound lane of FM 866 waiting to turn east onto FM 2020.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

