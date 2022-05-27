Advertisement

American Legion to host Memorial Day events

AMERICAN LEGION EVENTS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The American Legion Post 19 Family has multiple events planned for Memorial Day weekend.

Saturday morning at 8 a.m. they will be putting out flags on veteran graves at Resthaven Cemetery followed by hot dogs back at Post 19. VFW Post. 4149 will be placing flags at Fairview Cemetery starting at 10 a.m.

On Monday, Memorial Day, we will be hosting a Remembrance Service and Wreath-laying Ceremony with other Patriotic Service Organizations at 11:00 a.m. at Resthaven followed by a hamburger cookout at Post 19.

The community is invited to help put out and pick up flags, and to attend the Memorial Day service and the cookout.

The Auxiliary will be handing out disabled veteran-made poppies at the Ceremony.

