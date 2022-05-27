Advertisement

300-Year-old clock leaves Midland for national museum

By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A 300-year-old clock was donated by a Midland woman to the National Watch and Clock Museum. The clock was originally made in 1714 in the Netherlands. It made its way into the home of Florence Larsh who lived and worked in Midland.

Sadly, Larsh passed away earlier this year and donated the historic clock to the national museum in Pennsylvania. The event held at the PianoWorks Gallery and Clocks was the last time people could view the historic clock before it left West Texas forever.

“When the clock was residing in the private residence, only the owners got to see the clock’s beauty and now that the clock is going to be in the museum, many more people of the public are going to see and appreciate the beauty this clock offers,” said Philip Soley, a clockmaker at PianoWorks Gallery and Clocks.

