Odessa Police investigating suspicious death

Photo of the scene
Photo of the scene(CBS7 News)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -At 8:19 am, the Odessa Police Department responded to a medical call at 822 N Adams where officers found a person dead.

The dead person has been identified as 55-year-old Jimmy Jimenez. Due to the circumstances of the call and the state of the scene, officers are investigating this as a suspicious death.

The investigation has revealed that within days prior to his death, Jimmy Jimenez was in a fight with 48-year-old Anthony Jimenez. A warrant for aggravated assault serious =bodily Injury was served on Anthony Jimenez. Further charges may result as the investigation unfolds and the autopsy is completed.

