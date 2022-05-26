Odessa Police investigating suspicious death

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -At 8:19 am, the Odessa Police Department responded to a medical call at 822 N Adams where officers found a person dead.

The dead person has been identified as 55-year-old Jimmy Jimenez. Due to the circumstances of the call and the state of the scene, officers are investigating this as a suspicious death.

The investigation has revealed that within days prior to his death, Jimmy Jimenez was in a fight with 48-year-old Anthony Jimenez. A warrant for aggravated assault serious =bodily Injury was served on Anthony Jimenez. Further charges may result as the investigation unfolds and the autopsy is completed.

