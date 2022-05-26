Man sentenced for aggravated sexual assault of a child

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, an Ector County jury found Fabian Andres Ortega, 23, guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The jury sentenced him to fifty years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Correctional Institutions Division. The prosecutors for the State of Texas were Assistant District Attorneys Melissa Rayne and William Prasher. The presiding judge was Honorable John Shrode of the 358th District Court.

Ortega was formally indicted on December 18, 2020, for the offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child that is alleged to have occurred on August 17, 2020.

