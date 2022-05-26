Legacy High School Choral finalist for National Award

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy High School Chorale has been named a national finalist for The American Prize in Choral Performance in the youth and school division. This was the first year that the group had even submitted for the award.

“I was listening to some of the winners from previous years, and I realized that we could compete and have a good chance to win,” said LHS Director of Choirs Dr. Guadalupe Rivera. “I knew that our choir sounded just as good if not better than the competition.”

To enter, the LHS Chorale, which is comprised of the top 50 singers from all the school’s choirs, submitted a recording of them performing two songs. The chorale was just notified this month that they were one of only 11 finalists in their division.

“Thousands of musicians from across the country apply for these coveted awards,” said Rivera. “So the fact that we have been named a finalist is thrilling and shows what can happen when with hard work and perseverance.”

The American Prize bills itself as the nation’s most comprehensive series of performing arts contests. It is designed to recognize and reward the best performing artists, directors, ensemble and composers.

Winners will be announced later this summer.

You can catch the Choral performing their Farewell Concert 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Admission is free.

