Advertisement

Walmart pulls ‘tone-deaf’ Juneteenth products after criticism

Walmart has been criticized for using Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the...
Walmart has been criticized for using Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., as a "marketing scheme" for its products.(cnn newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is pulling products, including an ice cream, that were attempting to commemorate Juneteenth after a social media backlash.

The Juneteenth ice cream featured a message to celebrate African American culture, but critics called it a tone-death effort to cash in on the federal holiday.

Walmart released a statement and apologized, saying the company is removing such items as appropriate.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHS and ICE Agents at a home in east Odessa Thursday morning.
Homeland Security confirms human smuggling investigation in Odessa
Mug shot of Byron Brown and Sarah Gilley-Wroe
Parents charged in connection to infant’s death in Midland
Porfirio Ortiz, 80
Father murders his wife and daughter in Big Lake
3 fatality crash in Midland County
The driver lost control and collided with a gas meter and a fire hydrant causing the vehicle to...
The Midland Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man deceased

Latest News

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school
People vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta.
Kemp wins Georgia GOP gov’s race in stinging rebuke of Trump
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Seoul: N Korea fires suspected ICBM and 2 other missiles
Coahoma aims to add 11th State appearance to rich softball tradition