MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -The outside eastbound main lane of I – 20 between FM 1788 and West Loop 250 will be closed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Paving crews will be connecting the planned detour ramp from the main lanes to the service road.

Please slow down and drive with caution through this construction zone.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.