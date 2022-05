ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Justices from the Texas Supreme Court dropped by CBS7 today.

This is part of their “Have Gavel will Travel” tour.

Justices Debra Lehrmann, Rebeca Huddle, and Evan Young are going town-to-town to discuss what the Texas Supreme Court does and why it’s important.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.