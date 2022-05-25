Advertisement

Per Odessa Police: Bomb threat cleared, UTPB STEM placed on hold

Odessa Police Investigating Bomb Threat
Odessa Police Investigating Bomb Threat(CBS7 News)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: Odessa Police they will continue to patrol the area. The area is deemed safe.

According to Odessa Police, the OPD Explosive Device Unit has cleared the bomb threat and did not locate anything.

*************************************************************************************************************************************

Odessa Police have confirmed to CBS7 that they are investigating a bomb threat at the 5000 block of East University.

There is a heavy police presence there right now. East University is blocked off, according to our reporter on scene.

Odessa police noted that this scene is across from the UTPB campus and STEM academy.

UTPB STEM Academy is currently on hold. According to a UTPB spokesperson, a hold means that students and teachers remain in their classroom and learning continues. The hold was on the advice of UTPB police due to a situation in a nearby neighborhood.

They also tell CBS7 that the hold will continue until the end of the school day.

We will update this story as more information is gathered.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHS and ICE Agents at a home in east Odessa Thursday morning.
Homeland Security confirms human smuggling investigation in Odessa
Mug shot of Byron Brown and Sarah Gilley-Wroe
Parents charged in connection to infant’s death in Midland
Porfirio Ortiz, 80
Father murders his wife and daughter in Big Lake
The driver lost control and collided with a gas meter and a fire hydrant causing the vehicle to...
The Midland Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man deceased
The investigation determined that the vehicle was being operated by Micah Womack of Odessa. (MGN)
Odessa Police Department confirms fatality of a single vehicle rollover crash

Latest News

(Source: Harmony Science Academy Odessa)
Harmony Science Academy lockdown lifted
Coahoma aims to add 11th State appearance to rich softball tradition
electrical students with skill point
Enrollment for Skillpoint Alliance Permian Basin pre-apprentice electrical class now open
Mug Shot of Skeet Lee Jones
Loving County judge arrested for alleged cattle theft