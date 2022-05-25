Per Odessa Police: Bomb threat cleared, UTPB STEM placed on hold

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: Odessa Police they will continue to patrol the area. The area is deemed safe.

According to Odessa Police, the OPD Explosive Device Unit has cleared the bomb threat and did not locate anything.

Odessa Police have confirmed to CBS7 that they are investigating a bomb threat at the 5000 block of East University.

There is a heavy police presence there right now. East University is blocked off, according to our reporter on scene.

Odessa police noted that this scene is across from the UTPB campus and STEM academy.

UTPB STEM Academy is currently on hold. According to a UTPB spokesperson, a hold means that students and teachers remain in their classroom and learning continues. The hold was on the advice of UTPB police due to a situation in a nearby neighborhood.

They also tell CBS7 that the hold will continue until the end of the school day.

