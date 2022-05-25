Advertisement

Matthew McConaughey reacts to school shooting in hometown of Uvalde

He responded by calling on Americans to act now to control an “epidemic” of mass shootings.
He responded by calling on Americans to act now to control an “epidemic” of mass shootings.(Netflix Is A Joke / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Actor Matthew McConaughey was born in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday. He responded by calling on Americans to act now to control an “epidemic” of mass shootings.

“Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” McConaughey posted on his social media accounts. “We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”

The actor doesn’t describe any specific laws or policies he wants adopted. He doesn’t mention gun control.

“As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it’s time we re-evaluate,” he wrote. “We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground.”

“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured.”

Uvalde, Texas, USA.

Posted by Matthew McConaughey on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHS and ICE Agents at a home in east Odessa Thursday morning.
Homeland Security confirms human smuggling investigation in Odessa
Mug shot of Byron Brown and Sarah Gilley-Wroe
Parents charged in connection to infant’s death in Midland
Porfirio Ortiz, 80
Father murders his wife and daughter in Big Lake
The driver lost control and collided with a gas meter and a fire hydrant causing the vehicle to...
The Midland Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man deceased
The investigation determined that the vehicle was being operated by Micah Womack of Odessa. (MGN)
Odessa Police Department confirms fatality of a single vehicle rollover crash

Latest News

The Biden administration has begun airlifting shipments of formula from Europe.
FDA chief to detail delays inspecting baby formula plant
Kat Moss said during her testimony that Johnny Depp never threw her down a flight of stairs....
Kate Moss testifies during Johnny Depp's defamation trial
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a...
Brittney Griner’s wife tells ABC she wants WNBA star home
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
All those killed at Texas school were in 1 room, official says
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: 19 children, 2 adults killed in Texas school shooting