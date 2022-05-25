Advertisement

Harmony Science Academy lockdown lifted

(Source: Harmony Science Academy Odessa)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to Harmony Science Academy, the school is now releasing students to parents.

Harmony Science Academy released the following statement:

“At approximately noon Wednesday, May 25, 2022, an employee of a nearby business notified the campus security officer of Harmony Science Academy-Odessa of some potentially concerning comments made by a customer regarding the school. While the customer’s comments did not constitute a specific threat, the security officer determined it was necessary to enact campus security protocols as a precaution. Local law enforcement was contacted.

At this time, Odessa Police are on-campus investigating the matter, and our campus remains on Secure status. All of our students and team members are currently safe, and student families have been informed of the matter.”

***************************************************************************************************************************

Harmony Science Academy is currently under lockdown.

A spokesperson with Odessa Police tells CBS7 that OPD is investigating “concerning comments” about the area.

The school then decided to place itself under a lockdown.

We will update this story as more details emerge.

