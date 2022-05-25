Harmony Science Academy lockdown lifted

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to Harmony Science Academy, the school is now releasing students to parents.

Harmony Science Academy released the following statement:

“At approximately noon Wednesday, May 25, 2022, an employee of a nearby business notified the campus security officer of Harmony Science Academy-Odessa of some potentially concerning comments made by a customer regarding the school. While the customer’s comments did not constitute a specific threat, the security officer determined it was necessary to enact campus security protocols as a precaution. Local law enforcement was contacted.

At this time, Odessa Police are on-campus investigating the matter, and our campus remains on Secure status. All of our students and team members are currently safe, and student families have been informed of the matter.”

Harmony Science Academy is currently under lockdown.

A spokesperson with Odessa Police tells CBS7 that OPD is investigating “concerning comments” about the area.

The school then decided to place itself under a lockdown.

