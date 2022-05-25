Advertisement

Florida passes condominium safety bill in wake of Surfside

FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June...
FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Residents of a five-story apartment building in North Miami Beach have been ordered to evacuate after officials deemed the strucutre “structurally unsound" during its 50-year recertification process, officials said. The residents were ordered out on Monday, April 4, 2022, by city officials. Its the second building ordered evacuated in the city since the collapse of Champlain Towers South last June in nearby Surfside, which killed 98 people.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A bill has been sent to Florida’s governor that would require statewide recertification of condominiums over three stories tall, in response to the Surfside building collapse that killed 98 people.

The House sent the bill to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday. The House unanimously passed the legislation during a special session on skyrocketing property insurance rates.

Recertification would be required after 30 years — or 25 years if the building is within 3 miles of the coast — and every 10 years thereafter.

The Champlain Towers South was 40-years-old and was going through the 40-year-recertification process required by Miami-Dade County when it collapsed last June.

