Coahoma aims to add 11th State appearance to rich softball tradition

COAHOMA, Texas (KOSA) - The Coahoma High School softball team will play in the Regional Final later this week. The Bulldogettes are trying to qualify for the State tournament for the 11th time in their history.

Watch the video above to see the Bulldogettes in action, and hear from players Hannah Wells and Madison Rodgers.

Coahoma plays Game 1 in its series against Holliday at 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Abilene Christian.

Game 2 will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, also at ACU.

In needed, a deciding Game 3 will following 30 minutes after Game 2.

