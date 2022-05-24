Advertisement

Loving County judge arrested for alleged cattle theft

Mug Shot of Skeet Lee Jones
Mug Shot of Skeet Lee Jones(Winkler County)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -The Winkler County Sheriff’s Office has released information on the arrest of Judge Skeet Lee Jones.

According to the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Jones was booked in Winkler County on Friday.

His charges include engaging in criminal activity and three counts of theft/horse/exotic livestock< $150,000.

His bond is set at $20,000.

