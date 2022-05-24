Advertisement

ECISD School Nutrition to serve meals this summer

By Micah Allen
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -This summer, ECISD School Nutrition will connect children 18 and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old with healthy, no-cost summer meals.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered in Texas by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). For the children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals offer a source of good nutrition when school is out for summer vacation.

“Odessa children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow and succeed in life,” Jieun Pando, School Nutrition Director said. “With nearly 2 million food-insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation.”

This summer, meals will be served at the locations listed in the image below.

Dates and times vary for each site. For more information, contact ECISD School Nutrition at 432-456-9749 or visit the website here.

ECISD School Nutrition is one of the nonprofit organizations partnering with TDA to serve meals across Texas.

Families are encouraged to use these three tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state:

• Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator

• Visit www.SummerFood.org for an interactive site locator map

• Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304

