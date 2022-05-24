Advertisement

Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds

By Paige Hill, Kelly Ann Krueger and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A Tennessee couple died from carbon monoxide poisoning in a villa at Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Exuma Island earlier this month, according to a report by The Nassau Guardian.

Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the resort in the Bahamas on May 6.

The two were married for 43 years and owned a travel agency, Royal Travel, in Maryville, Tennessee.

Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the resort in the Bahamas on May 6.(Facebook/Robbie Phillips via MGN)

The couple complained of nausea, vomiting and other symptoms the night of May 5, and were treated at a local medical facility, according to Bahamas Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville.

The following day, both were found dead in their hotel room. According to CBS, Michael Phillips was found slumped against a wall while Robbie Phillips was on their bed, and both showed signs of convulsion.

Donnis and Vincent Paul Chiarella, who were visiting from Florida, were staying in a separate villa near the Michael and Robbie Phillips. Vincent Paul Chiarella was also found dead, while his wife was airlifted to a Florida hospital in serious condition.

The Nassau Guardian reported that the pathologist was expected to release the findings of the autopsy and toxicology report Monday.

The Phillipses are survived by their three children and six grandchildren, according to their obituaries. Friends and family of the couple mourned at their funerals this past weekend.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

